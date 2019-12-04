Local Matters

December 4, 2019 - 11:54am

Lions host annual tournament at GCC later this month

posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, sports, Lions Tournament, Batavia Lions Club.

The annual Peter Arras Lions Basketball Tournament tips off at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 27 at Genesee Community College with Roy Hart, Attica, Elba, Oakfield-Alabama, Notre Dame, Perry, Le Roy, and Batavia high schools competing for large school and small school trophies.

  • Roy Hart and Attica play the first game at 3:30 p.m.
  • Elba vs. O-A is at 5:15 p.m.
  • Perry vs Notre Dame at 7 p.m.
  • Le Roy vs. BHS, at 8:45 p.m. 

The championship games are Dec. 30, with consolidation games at 3:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. The small school championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the large school championship game at 9 p.m.

Submitted photo and information.

Photo: front row -- Aiden Johnson, O-A, Bryce Reigle, Batavia, Joey Burdick, O-A, Reed Albee, Roy Hart; back row -- Franic Bisceglie, Attica, Michael Hockey, Perry, Grant Gilligan, Le Roy, Colton Dillion, Elba.

Upcoming

