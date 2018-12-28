Local Matters

December 28, 2018 - 12:07pm

Lions Tournament: Batavia dominates Roy-Hart 75-27

posted by Howard B. Owens in Lions Tournament, news, sports, basketball, batavia, Batavia HS.

a76y9254bt1.jpg

Batavia ran away with its opening round game against Roy-Hart in the larger schools bracket of the Lions Club Tournament at Genesee Community College on Thursday night, winning 73-27. 

Mason McFollins, recently returned to the lineup, scored 15 points. Tyivon Ayala scored 13 points, all in the fourth quarter, and Caeden White, also recently cleared to play, scored 12 points. Camden White scored eight.

The Batavia Blue Devils tip off against the Attica Blue Devils in the larger school bracket at 8:30 tonight.

Photos by Steve Ognibene. To view or purchase photos, click here.

a76y9167bt2.jpg

a76y9196bt3.jpg

a76y9286bt4.jpg

a76y9221bt5.jpg

