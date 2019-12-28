Lions Tournament: Batavia tops Le Roy 77-40 in first round

Video Sponsor

Caeden and Camden White scored a combined 43 points for Batavia against Le Roy in the first-round large-school game in the annual Pete Arras Lions Tournament at GCC.

Caeden White hit five-three point shots on his way to 21 points on the night. Camden White dominated in the paint scoring 22 points.

Stone Siverling scored 14 points, Luke Rogers scored 9, hitting three three-point shots in the fourth quarter, and Max Rapone hit two three-pointers for six points.

Andrew Loftus scored 11 points for the Oatkan Knights and Ethan Beswick scored 10 points.

Batavia will play Attica for the large-school championship on Monday at GCC at 8:45 p.m.

Elba plays Notre Dame in the small-school championship at 7 p.m. on Monday at GCC.

Still photos by Philip Casper.