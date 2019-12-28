Lion's Tournament: Elba beats O-A 50-46

In the small school first-round game between Elba and Oakfield-Alabama in the Pete Arras Lions Tournament at GCC, Elba came out on top 50-46.

Colton Dillion scored 31 points to lead the Lancers to victory and Travis Wiedrich scored 16 for O-A.

Top photo: Colton Dillion.

Photos by Philip Casper.

Elba's Caleb Scouten on a drive to the basket against O-A's Spencer Murphy.

Elba's Collin O'Halloran

O-A's Travis Wiedrich.