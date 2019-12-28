December 28, 2019 - 12:52pm
Lion's Tournament: Elba beats O-A 50-46
posted by Howard B. Owens in Lions Tournament, sports, basketball, elba, oakfield-alabama.
In the small school first-round game between Elba and Oakfield-Alabama in the Pete Arras Lions Tournament at GCC, Elba came out on top 50-46.
Colton Dillion scored 31 points to lead the Lancers to victory and Travis Wiedrich scored 16 for O-A.
Top photo: Colton Dillion.
Photos by Philip Casper.
Elba's Caleb Scouten on a drive to the basket against O-A's Spencer Murphy.
Elba's Collin O'Halloran
O-A's Travis Wiedrich.