December 28, 2019 - 12:52pm

Lion's Tournament: Elba beats O-A 50-46

posted by Howard B. Owens in Lions Tournament, sports, basketball, elba, oakfield-alabama.

dsc_3750lions2019.jpg

In the small school first-round game between Elba and Oakfield-Alabama in the Pete Arras Lions Tournament at GCC, Elba came out on top 50-46.

Colton Dillion scored 31 points to lead the Lancers to victory and Travis Wiedrich scored 16 for O-A.

Top photo: Colton Dillion.

Photos by Philip Casper.

dsc_3719lions2019.jpg

Elba's Caleb Scouten on a drive to the basket against O-A's Spencer Murphy.

dsc_3682lions2019.jpg

dsc_3679lions2019.jpg

dsc_3612lions2019.jpg

Elba's Collin O'Halloran

dsc_3836lions2019.jpg

O-A's Travis Wiedrich.

 

Upcoming

more

