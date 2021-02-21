Local Matters

February 21, 2021 - 11:38am

Local teams sweep rivals in girls basketball Saturday

posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, oakfield-alabama, sports.

Oakfield-Alabama beat Wheatfield-Chili on Sunday in girls basketball 36-32.

Scoring: Caitlin Ryan, nine points, Kelsey Schlagenhauf, eight, along with 13 rebounds, Danica Porter, seven, and Brooke Reding, six.

In other girls basketball:

  • Alexander beat Holley 52-27
  • Batavia beat Olympia 66-46
  • Byron-Bergen beat Lyndonville 49-42
  • Elba beat Notre Dame 52-38 (click here for coverage)
  • Pavilion beat Mt. Morris 61-36
  • Pembroke beat Attica 48-38

Photos by Kristin Smith.

For more photos, click here.

In boys basketball: 

  • Pavilion lost to York, 74-48
  • Batavia beat Olympia 69-56
  • Le Roy beat Dansville 50-38
  • Pembroke beat Attica 53-52

