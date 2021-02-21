Local teams sweep rivals in girls basketball Saturday

Oakfield-Alabama beat Wheatfield-Chili on Sunday in girls basketball 36-32.

Scoring: Caitlin Ryan, nine points, Kelsey Schlagenhauf, eight, along with 13 rebounds, Danica Porter, seven, and Brooke Reding, six.

In other girls basketball:

Alexander beat Holley 52-27

Batavia beat Olympia 66-46

Byron-Bergen beat Lyndonville 49-42

Elba beat Notre Dame 52-38 (click here for coverage)

Pavilion beat Mt. Morris 61-36

Pembroke beat Attica 48-38

Photos by Kristin Smith.

