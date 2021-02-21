February 21, 2021 - 11:38am
Local teams sweep rivals in girls basketball Saturday
posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, oakfield-alabama, sports.
Oakfield-Alabama beat Wheatfield-Chili on Sunday in girls basketball 36-32.
Scoring: Caitlin Ryan, nine points, Kelsey Schlagenhauf, eight, along with 13 rebounds, Danica Porter, seven, and Brooke Reding, six.
In other girls basketball:
- Alexander beat Holley 52-27
- Batavia beat Olympia 66-46
- Byron-Bergen beat Lyndonville 49-42
- Elba beat Notre Dame 52-38 (click here for coverage)
- Pavilion beat Mt. Morris 61-36
- Pembroke beat Attica 48-38
Photos by Kristin Smith.
For more photos, click here.
In boys basketball:
- Pavilion lost to York, 74-48
- Batavia beat Olympia 69-56
- Le Roy beat Dansville 50-38
- Pembroke beat Attica 53-52
