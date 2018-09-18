September 18, 2018 - 11:04am
Lost kitten on Chandler Avenue
Bryan Lazarony thinks this kitten is missing a home. He found it on Chandler Avenue, across from UMMC. It has no tags or collar.
The kitten's owner can call or text (585) 813-5745.
