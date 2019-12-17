Man accused of attempted murder, arson, faces new charges stemming from pre-trial confinement

Plush Dozier

A Batavia man awaiting trial on arson and attempted murder charges was arraigned on a new criminal complaint stemming from his alleged behavior while in custody since his arrest in June 2018.

Plush Dozier has been indicted on counts of criminal mischief in the second degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.

It's alleged that on Aug. 4, 2018, he kicked out a plate of glass in a holding cell at the Genesee County Jail, which caused more than $5,000 damage. He's also accused of causing more than $250 of damage to a Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle on Aug. 20, 2018.

Dozier is being held without bail for allegedly setting fire to a house on Maple Street in the city with the intent of killing his girlfriend on June 15, 2018.

While awaiting his criminal proceedings, Dozier has been housed at least some of the time in solitary confinement at Attica Correctional Facility.

In September, the Commissioner of Mental Health determined that Dozier is mentally fit to stand trial. He is expected to go to trial the week of March 16.

