Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

October 30, 2019 - 9:31pm

Man faces up to 20 years in prison after admitting to hammer attack on Ellicott Street resident

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.
benjamin_santiago_mugshot2019.jpg

Benjamin Santiago Jr.

A man accused of entering an apartment on Ellicott Street and attacking the resident with a hammer before stealing property and a credit card and then stealing a truck from another person appeared in County Court today and accepted a plea bargain he had previously turned down.

With the guilty plea in the assault and robbery case, Benjamin Santiago Jr., 30, is facing a prison term of 8 to 20 years.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 5 at 2 p.m.

At 9:15 p.m., June 2, Santiago entered the apartment of a person he knew on Ellicott Street and demanded money. When he didn't get it, he attacked the man with a hammer, then stole items and fled on a bicycle he had stolen earlier in the day from a location on Bank Street. He then located a 2010 Ford F150 Lariat super cab truck belonging to a third victim and fled to Rochester, where he was located and arrested by police there.

Santiago had rejected a similar plea offer before the case was referred to the grand jury.

He came into count facing an eight-count indictment, first-degree robbery, and a first-degree assault and with the previous plea offer no longer on the table; however, after a conference with Judge Charles Zambito, Santiago was allowed to enter the plea under the same conditions as the previous offer.

Santiago has been arrested previously in and around Batavia, including a case involving problems at a local hotel that led to a multi-agency manhunt 2011. The two brothers in the case were later accused of trying to hire somebody to kill Santiago. Eventually, that case led to a prison term for Santiago. He was most recently accused of stealing $800 in tools from Crocker's Ace Hardware in Le Roy.

Calendar

October 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button