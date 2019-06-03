Suspect in Ellicott Street attack also accused of stealing a car, fleeing to Rochester

Benjamin Santiago

A suspect in last night's assault on Ellicott Street was arrested in Rochester and the allegedly stolen vehicle he was driving was recovered.

Benjamin J. Santiago, Jr., 30, of Batavia, is accused of going to the home of Mark E. Collier, 35, at 9:15 to demand money of Collier, who has previously given charitable donations to Santiago, according to Batavia PD.

Collier denied Santiago's request and Santiago became upset, police say. He is accused of striking Collier several times with a blunt instrument causing significant injuries.

Santiago then allegedly stole items from the home and fled.

Collier was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital, alert and conscious, and is currently in stable condition.

Police say Santiago stole a bicycle after fleeing the scene and then stealing a vehicle from a residence in the Town of Batavia. Santiago apparently made it to Rochester where he was apprehended by Rochester PD.

Santiago is charged with assault 1st and robbery 1st.

Santiago has been arrested previously in and around Batavia, including a case involving problems at a local hotel that led to a multi-agency manhunt 2011. The two bothers in the case were later accused of trying to hire somebody to kill Santiago. Eventually, that case led to a prison term for Santiago. He was most recently accused of stealing $800 in tools from Crocker's Ace Hardware in Le Roy.

Police say:

This is an on-going investigation. Members of the Batavia Police Department will be in the area between State St. and Ross St. attempting to locate additional evidence. If anyone observes any items that appear suspicious or may be of evidentiary value, please do not touch or move them. Contact the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345- 6350 to inform them of the item. A member of our Department will respond to investigate the item.

Assisting Batavia PD were City Fire, the Sheriff's Office, Rochester PD, State Police, and Mercy EMS.

