Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia to receive Key to the City on Tuesday

David Bellavia, who received the Medal of Honor on June 25, will receive the Key to the City of Batavia in a homecoming program at 2 p.m., Tuesday.

Bellavia will be honored by city and county officials and will be asked to make a few remarks in a short program in front of City Hall.

Since receiving the Medal of Honor, Bellavia has been on the road almost constantly, traveling to New York City and Los Angeles to make public and media appearances on behalf of the Army.

President Donald Trump presented the Medal of Honor to Bellavia during a ceremony at the White House last month. Bellavia is the first living combat veteran from the Iraq War to receive the nation's highest military honor.

The award was presented for his heroic actions, saving the lives of his entire platoon, during the Second Battle of Fallujah on Nov. 10, 2004, which also happened to be his birthday. Bellavia distinguished himself by taking on a stronghold of insurgents single-handedly, killing four and seriously wounding a fifth.

A brass band is expected to play during the program and local veterans will be attendance to honor Bellavia, a Batavia resident.

The public is invited to the event.

In the event of rain, the program will be moved to the interior of City Centre, just inside the doors of City Hall.

City offices will close temporarily at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and Jefferson Avenue will be closed during the program.

