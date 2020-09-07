Local Matters

September 7, 2020 - 3:15pm

Michael Tenebruso remembered with golf tournament, scholarship

posted by Howard B. Owens in Michael Tenebruso, sports, golf, batavia country club, batavia.

img_2599tenbruso.jpg

One hundred golfers gathered at Batavia Country Club on Saturday for a golf tournament held in memory of Mike Tenebruso and to raise funds for the Michael Tenebruso SUNY Brockport Memorial Scholarship Fund. This year's recipient was Ray Zajac.

Photos and information submitted by Al Fulton.

img_2598tenbruso.jpg

From left, Marcia Tenebruso, Ray Zajac, Kristine Tenebruso, Anna Tenebruso, Nicholas Tenebruso, Nathan Tenebruso, organizer Dave Petruzzi and Tony Tenebruso.

img_2600tenbruso.jpg

img_2597tenbruso.jpg

img_2596tenbruso.jpg

img_2595tenbruso.jpg

