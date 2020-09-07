Michael Tenebruso remembered with golf tournament, scholarship

One hundred golfers gathered at Batavia Country Club on Saturday for a golf tournament held in memory of Mike Tenebruso and to raise funds for the Michael Tenebruso SUNY Brockport Memorial Scholarship Fund. This year's recipient was Ray Zajac.

Photos and information submitted by Al Fulton.

From left, Marcia Tenebruso, Ray Zajac, Kristine Tenebruso, Anna Tenebruso, Nicholas Tenebruso, Nathan Tenebruso, organizer Dave Petruzzi and Tony Tenebruso.