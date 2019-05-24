Local Matters

May 24, 2019 - 12:44am

Muckdogs groundskeeper already busy getting field ready for 2019

posted by Howard B. Owens in muckdogs, video, batavia.

 

Last year, the Batavia Muckdogs hired Cooper Thomas, trained in Australia, as new head groundskeeper but visa issues delayed his arrival in Batavia so he didn't get to work on the field the two months before the season that is ideal for getting the field ready for professional ballplayers.  This year, he's back, and he's here early.  He said both the players and the fans will be pleased with the field in 2019.

Previously: Muckdogs hire minor league groundskeeper with major league dreams

blue button