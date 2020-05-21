May 21, 2020 - 5:11pm
Nearly 60 years after he took up the game, Dave Barone sinks his first hole-in-one
posted by Howard B. Owens in golf, sports, batavia country club, batavia.
A Batavia Country Club today, Dave Barone, an avid golfer for nearly 60 years, sank his first hole-in-one.
The perfect shot came on the 178-yard 17th hole. Barone was swinging a 4 hybrid.
He finished the round at 79 strokes.
In his foursome were Rod Allen, Johnny Lowe, and Doug Cecere.
Photo and info submitted by Doug Cecere.