January 4, 2023 - 10:53am

Notre Dame 62-19 vs. Pembroke in 33rd Annual Rotary Tournament

posted by Howard B. Owens in rotary tournament, Sports, Notre Dame, pembroke, basketball.

a76y3248.jpg

Amelia McCulley scored 31 points to lead Notre Dame to a 62-19 win over Pembroke in a first-round game of the 33rd Annual Batavia Rotary Club Basketball Tournament at GCC on Tuesday.

Emma Sisson scored 14 points for the Irish, and Avelin Tomidy scored eight. Sisson also had ten rebounds and five steals. Tomidy had 11 rebounds and six assists. 

Olvia Breeden scored eight points for the Dragons.

Notre Dame will play in the championship game at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday at GCC.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

