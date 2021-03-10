Local Matters

March 10, 2021 - 3:24pm

Notre Dame advances to semifinals in Class D1

posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, sports, Notre Dame, video.
Notre Dame handily beat Alfred on Tuesday, 52-24, to advance to the semifinals of the Class D1 Section V tournament.

McCulley scored 22 points, hitting two three-point shots, and McGinnis scored 18, hitting a trio of three-pointers.  She also had seven rebounds.

The Fighting Irish (10-2) will play C.G. Finney (11-2) at home, 7 p.m., tomorrow.

Tonight's schedule:

Girls: 

  • Bolivar at Pavilion, 7 p.m., 
  • Alexander at East Rochester, 6 p.m.

Boys: 

  • Pal-Mac at Batavia, 6 p.m.
  • Notre Dame at Belfast, 7 p.m.

Comments

