Notre Dame advances to semifinals in Class D1
Notre Dame handily beat Alfred on Tuesday, 52-24, to advance to the semifinals of the Class D1 Section V tournament.
McCulley scored 22 points, hitting two three-point shots, and McGinnis scored 18, hitting a trio of three-pointers. She also had seven rebounds.
The Fighting Irish (10-2) will play C.G. Finney (11-2) at home, 7 p.m., tomorrow.
Tonight's schedule:
Girls:
- Bolivar at Pavilion, 7 p.m.,
- Alexander at East Rochester, 6 p.m.
Boys:
- Pal-Mac at Batavia, 6 p.m.
- Notre Dame at Belfast, 7 p.m.
