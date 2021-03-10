Notre Dame advances to semifinals in Class D1

Video Sponsor

Notre Dame handily beat Alfred on Tuesday, 52-24, to advance to the semifinals of the Class D1 Section V tournament.

McCulley scored 22 points, hitting two three-point shots, and McGinnis scored 18, hitting a trio of three-pointers. She also had seven rebounds.

The Fighting Irish (10-2) will play C.G. Finney (11-2) at home, 7 p.m., tomorrow.

Tonight's schedule:

Girls:

Bolivar at Pavilion, 7 p.m.,

Alexander at East Rochester, 6 p.m.

Boys: