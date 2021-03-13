Notre Dame beats #1 seed to become Class D1 champions

Notre Dame traveled to South Seneca today as the #2 seed in the Class D1 tournament, with two losses on its record, and proceeded to upset the unbeaten #1 seed 55-48 to win a Section V title.

The Lady Irish were once again lead by sophomore Amelia McCulley who scored 30 points. Lindsey Weidman scored 14 points. Emma Sisson has 12 rebounds, Maylee Green, 11, Weidman, nine, and McCulley, eight.

