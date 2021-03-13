Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

March 13, 2021 - 11:26pm

Notre Dame beats #1 seed to become Class D1 champions

posted by Howard B. Owens in Notre Dame, sports, basketball.

158641733_2109017392586471_388787690524825070_n.jpg

Notre Dame traveled to South Seneca today as the #2 seed in the Class D1 tournament, with two losses on its record, and proceeded to upset the unbeaten #1 seed 55-48 to win a Section V title.

The Lady Irish were once again lead by sophomore Amelia McCulley who scored 30 points.  Lindsey Weidman scored 14 points. Emma Sisson has 12 rebounds, Maylee Green, 11, Weidman, nine, and McCulley, eight.

Submitted photo.

Comments

Calendar

March 2021

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button