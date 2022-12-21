Local Matters

December 21, 2022 - 12:41am

Notre Dame beats Elba on night McCulley notches 1K career points

posted by Howard B. Owens in Notre Dame, Sports, basketball, elba.

dnelbagirsl2022-48.jpg

It was a big night of Notre Dame's Amelia McCulley but a bigger win for the Irish as the girls beat Elba 45-42.

McCulley scored 24 points, among those points, her 1,000th career point.

Emma Sisson scored nine points and snared 10 rebounds. Avelin Tomidy had 12 rebounds to go with her four points. Sisson also had four steals.

For Elba, Sydney Reilly scored 13 points, snagged 12 rebounds and had four assists. Kennedy Augello scored eight points.

The Irish are now 5-1 and Elba is 2-2.

Photos by Kristin Smith.  For more photos, click here

dnelbagirsl2022-46.jpg

dnelbagirsl2022-37.jpg

dnelbagirsl2022-70.jpg

dnelbagirsl2022-57.jpg

dnelbagirsl2022-34.jpg

dnelbagirsl2022-33.jpg

dnelbagirsl2022-29.jpg

