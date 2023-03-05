Local Matters

March 5, 2023 - 12:28pm

Notre Dame boys end season to state ranked Avoca Prattsburgh 93-67

posted by Howard B. Owens in Sports, basketball, Notre Dame.

a76y8867.jpg

The Fighting Irish found themselves in a tough match for the Class D1 title against Avoca/Prattsburgh on Saturday at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester.

At 16-5, Notre Dame was the #3 seed in the class; at 19-2, the athletes were ranked #1.

Haden Abbott's 28 points helped lead Avoca to a 93-67 win.

For Notre Dame, Jay Antinore scored 17 points, Ryan Fitzpatrick, 15, Jaden Sherwood, 15, and Jordan Welker, 11. 

Photos by Steve Ognibene

