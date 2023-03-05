March 5, 2023 - 12:28pm
Notre Dame boys end season to state ranked Avoca Prattsburgh 93-67
posted by Howard B. Owens in Sports, basketball, Notre Dame.
The Fighting Irish found themselves in a tough match for the Class D1 title against Avoca/Prattsburgh on Saturday at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester.
At 16-5, Notre Dame was the #3 seed in the class; at 19-2, the athletes were ranked #1.
Haden Abbott's 28 points helped lead Avoca to a 93-67 win.
For Notre Dame, Jay Antinore scored 17 points, Ryan Fitzpatrick, 15, Jaden Sherwood, 15, and Jordan Welker, 11.
Photos by Steve Ognibene
