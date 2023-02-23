Notre Dame Girls defeat Warsaw 59-16 in first round of sectionals

Amelia McCulley scored 22 points as Notre Dame won its opening-round sectional playoff game in Class C2, 59-16.

Avelin Tomidy scored 16 points and Sofia Falleti scored 10.

Also, on Wednesday:

After 20 straight losses, Batavia picked up its first win of the season in its opening-round sectional playoff game, beating Young Woman's Prep, 49-39. Anna Varland scored 15 points. Isabella Walsh scored 13 and had 14 rebounds. She also had seven steals. Ady Odonell scored 10 points. Jaimin Macdonald had 11 rebounds.

Byron-Bergen beat Bolivar-Richburg, 64-36

Pavilion beat Red Jacket, 69-37. Karlee Zinkievich scored 29 points and Lauren Kingsley scored 21.

Alexander beat Pembroke, 51-34. Madison Boyce scored 15 points for the Trojans. Melanie Pohl, 12. For Pembroke, Karli Houseknecht scored 11 points and had eight rebounds. Regan Schneider scored seven points and had 11 rebounds.

Oakfield-Alabama beat Red Creek, 54-26. Alea Groff, 14 points, six rebounds, four steals, Emma Wray, 13 points, Brooke Reding, 12 points, six rebounds, five steals.

Photos by Steve Ognibene