Notre Dame returns to champion's throne in 2022 Rotary Tournament

Notre Dame came back from a first-half deficit, down 20-16, to beat Le Roy 42-33 to capture the 2022 Batavia Rotary Club Girls Basketball Classic championship.

It's the 15th time in 31 tournaments the Lady Irish have taken home the trophy.

Avelin Tomidy scored 14 points and Juda Macdonald scored 10 for Notre Dame.

For Le Roy, Lindsey Steffenilla scored 11 points.

Tomidy won the Christina Volpe MVP Award.

The rest of the all-tournament team:

Jaimin Macdonald, Batavia

Karli Houseknecht, Pembroke

Kenna Mckenzie, Le Roy

Maylee Green, Notre Dame

Lyndsey Steffenilla, Le Roy

Lyndsey Wiedman won the Ray Shirtz Service Above Self Award.

Past champions:

2021 No Tourney

2020 Batavia

2019 Batavia

2018 Notre Dame

2016 Batavia

2015 Batavia

2014 Notre Dame

2013 Notre Dame

2012 Batavia

2011 Notre Dame

2010 Notre Dame

2009 Batavia

2008 Batavia

2007 Pavilion

2006 Notre Dame

2005 Batavia

2004 Notre Dame

2003 Notre Dame

2002 Notre Dame

2001 Batavia

2000 Cal-Mum

1999 Notre Dame

1998 Notre Dame

1997 Notre Dame

1996 Notre Dame

1995 Pavilion

1994 Pavilion

1993 Gates-Chili

1992 Byron-Bergen

1991 Attica

1990 Attica

Past MVPs: