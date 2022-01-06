January 6, 2022 - 2:29pm
Notre Dame returns to champion's throne in 2022 Rotary Tournament
Notre Dame came back from a first-half deficit, down 20-16, to beat Le Roy 42-33 to capture the 2022 Batavia Rotary Club Girls Basketball Classic championship.
It's the 15th time in 31 tournaments the Lady Irish have taken home the trophy.
Avelin Tomidy scored 14 points and Juda Macdonald scored 10 for Notre Dame.
For Le Roy, Lindsey Steffenilla scored 11 points.
Tomidy won the Christina Volpe MVP Award.
The rest of the all-tournament team:
- Jaimin Macdonald, Batavia
- Karli Houseknecht, Pembroke
- Kenna Mckenzie, Le Roy
- Maylee Green, Notre Dame
- Lyndsey Steffenilla, Le Roy
Lyndsey Wiedman won the Ray Shirtz Service Above Self Award.
Past champions:
- 2021 No Tourney
- 2020 Batavia
- 2019 Batavia
- 2018 Notre Dame
- 2016 Batavia
- 2015 Batavia
- 2014 Notre Dame
- 2013 Notre Dame
- 2012 Batavia
- 2011 Notre Dame
- 2010 Notre Dame
- 2009 Batavia
- 2008 Batavia
- 2007 Pavilion
- 2006 Notre Dame
- 2005 Batavia
- 2004 Notre Dame
- 2003 Notre Dame
- 2002 Notre Dame
- 2001 Batavia
- 2000 Cal-Mum
- 1999 Notre Dame
- 1998 Notre Dame
- 1997 Notre Dame
- 1996 Notre Dame
- 1995 Pavilion
- 1994 Pavilion
- 1993 Gates-Chili
- 1992 Byron-Bergen
- 1991 Attica
- 1990 Attica
Past MVPs:
- 2020 McKenie Reigle, Batavia
- 2019 Bryn Wormley, Batavia
- 2018 Stevie Wilcox, Notre Dame
- 2017 Gillian Flint, Cal-Mum
- 2016 Tiara Filbert, Batavia
- 2015 Tiara Filbert, Batavia
- 2014 Laurie Call, Notre Dame
- 2013 Riley Norton, Notre Dame
- 2012 Tiara Filbert, Batavia
- 2011 Carly Pike, Notre Dame
- 2010 Nicole Hort, Notre Dame
- 2009 Jaycee Shirk, Batavia
- 2008 Annie Palermo, Batavia
- 2007 Hannah Norton, Pavilion
- 2006 Heidi Norton, Notre Dame
- 2005 Amanda Page, Batavia
- 2004 Katie Francis, Notre Dame
- 2003 Ashley Napoleone, Notre Dame
- 2002 Marie Stressing, Notre Dame
- 2001 Jen Batchellor, Batavia
- 2000 Kelley Sullivan, Cal-Mum
- 1999 Christina Volpe, Notre Dame
- 1998 Christina Volpe, Notre Dame
- 1997 Christina Volpe, Notre Dame
- 1996 Christina Volpe, Notre Dame
- 1995 Taya Blanton, Pavilion
- 1994 Taya Blanton, Pavilion
- 1993 Naima DeLain, Gates-Chili
- 1992 Melody Hutchinson, Byron-Bergen
- 1991 Lynn Jensen, Attica
- 1990 Jenny Acquard, Attica
