Notre Dame stops Elba win streak with 14th victory of season

Amelia McCulley led all scorers with 26 points to help Notre Dame to a 53-38 win over Elba on Tuesday.

She also had eight rebounds. Avelin Tomidy scored 16 points and had five rebounds. Emma Sisson had 11 rebounds.

For Elba, Sydney Reilly scored 16 points. Kennedy Augello scored eight points and had eight rebounds.

Elba had six straight wins coming into the game. The Lancers fall to 8-8 on the season. The Irish are now 14-1.

Girls Basketball on Tuesday:

Alexander beat Holley, 60-35. Alyssa Kramer scored 26 points. Laurel Kania scored 11 and Melanie Pohl scored nine.

Oakfield-Alabama beat Kendall, 50-29. Brooke Reding scored 15 points. Caitlin Ryan scored nine and Alea Groff scored nine.

Byron-Bergen beat Lyndonville, 58-39. Ava Wagoner and Zoey Shepherd scored 14 points. MacKenzie Senf scored 10 points, and Olvia Senf scored nine.

Brockport beat Batavia, 45-29

Perry beat Le Roy, 67-52. Kenna MacKenzie scored 14 points. Abby Allen scored 10. Corina Dunn scored nine and had 10 rebounds.

In Boys Basketball:

Alexander beat Holley 70-40.

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.