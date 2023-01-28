Notre Dame tops O-A in Girls Basketball, 48-41

Notre Dame prevailed over Oakfield-Alabama in Girls Basketball on Friday, 48-41.

Amelia McMulley scored 18 points, putting her over 300 on the season, and had seven rebounds and our steals. Avelin Tomidy scored 14 points and had six rebounds. Emma Sisson scored eight points and had six rebounds.

There are no stats available for the Hornets.

Also in Girls Basketball on Friday:

Lancers top Attica, 47-31

Pavilion beat Warsaw, 58-24. Lauren Kingsley scored 20 points, had six rebounds, four blocks and two steals. Karlee Zinkievich scored 18 points and had six rebounds and three steals. Kylie Conway scored eight points and had four steals. Ella Tillotson had 11 assists.

Byron-Bergen beat Kendall, 56-21. Dayanara Caballero scored 17 points. Ava Wagoner scored 10. Kendall Phillips and MacKenzie Senf scored nine each.

Le Roy beat Arcadia 59-57, Lindsey Steffenilla scored 16 points and had eight rebounds. Abby Allen scored 15 points. Kenna MacKenzie scored 11 points. Corina Dunn scored eight and 13 rebounds.

In Boys Basketball:

Batavia lost to Bishop Kearney 67-58. Sawyer Siverling scored 19 points and Rasheed Christie scored 12. Ja'vin McFollins scored nine.

Warsaw beat Pavilion, 79-55

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.