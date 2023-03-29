Notre Dame's McCulley signs with William Smith to continue basketball career

Amelia McCulley's dominance on the basketball court is certainly part of the reason she will enter William Smith this fall, but it is her academics that won her scholarships to the liberal arts school in Geneva.

McCulley signed a letter of intent on Wednesday to play basketball for the Herons.

In her senior season at Notre Dame, McCulley led Section V Girls Basketball with 88 three-point shots, which is the second most all-time in the section. She was fourth in points per game with 24.4 and fifth in steals with 104.

In her career at Notre Dame, McCulley scored 1,449 points, which is the second-highest total in school history in Girls Basketball.

Photo: McCulley after signing the letter with her mother, Amanda, and her father, Tom McCulley (also Notre Dame's head basketball coach for the girl's team). Back row, Athletic Director Mike Rapone, brother Matthew McCulley, and Tom McCulley, her uncle and AAU coach. Photo by Howard Owens.