Notre Dame's Mike Rapone honored for career 700th win

It was a big night for Notre Dame on Friday. Yes, the boys' basketball team won another post-season playoff game -- beating Jasper-Troupsburg 71-58 -- but it was also the night the Fighting Irish honored Hall of Fame Coach Mike Rapone for achieving his 700th career win in Lyndonville last week.

Rapone was honored in remarks by Principal Wade Bianco, lifelong friend, former principal, Joseph Scanlan, and former player Mike Redding.

In the game, Collin McCulley scored 23 points, Gabe Macdonald, 15, Mark Sanders, 12, and Ryan Fitzpatrick, 8. Sanders also had five steals, Macdonald had 14 rebounds and six assists. McCulley had seven rebounds.

For Jasper-Troupsburg, Brayden Hill scored 19 points, hitting four three-pointers, and Tyler Flint scored 12.

Also on Friday in boys' basketball:

Pembroke lost to Lyons 73-46.

Byron-Bergen beat RACS 71-63.

Alexander beat Clyde-Savannah 54-49.

Oakfield-Alabama beat South Seneca 84-58.

