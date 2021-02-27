Local Matters

February 27, 2021 - 3:03pm

O-A beats Attica 42-32

posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, sports, oakfield-alabamp.

53_oafeb27.jpg

Oakfield-Alabama notched its fourth win of the season Friday with a 42-32 win over Attica.

Makena Reding scored 12 points for the Hornets and Kelsey Schlagenhauf added 10.

In other girls basketball:

In boys basketball:

  • Batavia beat Eastridge 68-49
  • Pembroke beat Kendall 80-47
  • Pavilion lost to Geneseo 56-43

oafeb27-151_websize.jpg

87_oafeb27.jpg

79_oafeb27.jpg

77_oafeb27.jpg

75_oafeb27.jpg

