O-A beats Attica 42-32

Oakfield-Alabama notched its fourth win of the season Friday with a 42-32 win over Attica.

Makena Reding scored 12 points for the Hornets and Kelsey Schlagenhauf added 10.

In other girls basketball:

Elba beat Lyndoville 73-51 (click here for coverage)

Pembroke beat Kendall 53-43

Notre Dame beat Alexander 37-33

In boys basketball: