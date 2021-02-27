February 27, 2021 - 3:03pm
O-A beats Attica 42-32
posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, sports, oakfield-alabamp.
Oakfield-Alabama notched its fourth win of the season Friday with a 42-32 win over Attica.
Makena Reding scored 12 points for the Hornets and Kelsey Schlagenhauf added 10.
In other girls basketball:
- Elba beat Lyndoville 73-51 (click here for coverage)
- Pembroke beat Kendall 53-43
- Notre Dame beat Alexander 37-33
In boys basketball:
- Batavia beat Eastridge 68-49
- Pembroke beat Kendall 80-47
- Pavilion lost to Geneseo 56-43
