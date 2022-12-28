O-A beats Elba to advance in Lion's Tournament

In the second game, Oakfield-Alabama will advance to the small-school championship game at GCC tomorrow after beating Elba in the Lion's Tournament, 69-39.

For the Hornets:

Kyle Porter, 21 points

Brayden Smith, 14 points, 7 assists

Colton Yasses, 10 points, 8 rebounds

For the Lancers:

Connor Scott, 9 points

Jake Walczak, 10 points

Angelo Penna, 7 points

O-A is now 5-1 and Elba is 3-4.

"I was proud of the effort of the boys tonight, especially on the defensive end," said Head Coach Ryan Stehlar. "We had a tough matchup against a well-coached league team in Elba and had to be ready to go early. I was proud of our bench for stepping up when we needed them, as well. Overall, it was a good team win."

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.