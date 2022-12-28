December 28, 2022 - 12:30pm
O-A beats Elba to advance in Lion's Tournament
In the second game, Oakfield-Alabama will advance to the small-school championship game at GCC tomorrow after beating Elba in the Lion's Tournament, 69-39.
For the Hornets:
- Kyle Porter, 21 points
- Brayden Smith, 14 points, 7 assists
- Colton Yasses, 10 points, 8 rebounds
For the Lancers:
- Connor Scott, 9 points
- Jake Walczak, 10 points
- Angelo Penna, 7 points
O-A is now 5-1 and Elba is 3-4.
"I was proud of the effort of the boys tonight, especially on the defensive end," said Head Coach Ryan Stehlar. "We had a tough matchup against a well-coached league team in Elba and had to be ready to go early. I was proud of our bench for stepping up when we needed them, as well. Overall, it was a good team win."
Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.
