December 28, 2022 - 12:30pm

O-A beats Elba to advance in Lion's Tournament

In the second game, Oakfield-Alabama will advance to the small-school championship game at GCC tomorrow after beating Elba in the Lion's Tournament, 69-39.

For the Hornets:

  • Kyle Porter, 21 points
  • Brayden Smith, 14 points, 7 assists
  • Colton Yasses, 10 points, 8 rebounds

For the Lancers:

  • Connor Scott, 9 points
  • Jake Walczak, 10 points
  • Angelo Penna, 7 points

O-A is now 5-1 and Elba is 3-4.

"I was proud of the effort of the boys tonight, especially on the defensive end," said Head Coach Ryan Stehlar. "We had a tough matchup against a well-coached league team in Elba and had to be ready to go early.  I was proud of our bench for stepping up when we needed them, as well.  Overall, it was a good team win."

Photos by Kristin Smith.

