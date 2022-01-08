January 8, 2022 - 6:24pm
Oakfield-Alabama stays undefeated with win over Notre Dame
The Hornets stayed undefeated at 8-0 on Friday after beating Notre Dame 62-45.
For Oakfield-Alabama:
- Gaige Armbrewster, 31 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 block
- Kam Cusmano, 18 points, 16 rebounds, 2 blocks
- Kaden Cusmano, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks
For the Fighting Irish:
- Jordan Welker, 16 points
- Ryan Fitzpatrick, 10 points
- Cody Henry, 10 points
Notre Dame is now 7-3 on the season.
Also on Friday in boys basketball:
- Le Roy beat Rochester Prep 80-41. Merritt Holly, Jr. scored 34 points, Finn Shelby, 15, and Mitchel Hockey, 14.
- Pavilion lost to Livonia, 6-41.
- Alexander lost to Wheatland-Chili, 59-42
- Byron-Bergen beat Kendall, 74-54
- Elba beat Attica, 65-51
There were no local girls games on Friday.
Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.
