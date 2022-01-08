Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 8, 2022 - 6:24pm

Oakfield-Alabama stays undefeated with win over Notre Dame

posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, basketball, Notre Dame, oakfield-alabama.

oajan82022-82_websize.jpg

The Hornets stayed undefeated at 8-0 on Friday after beating Notre Dame 62-45.

For Oakfield-Alabama:

 

  • Gaige Armbrewster, 31 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 block
  • Kam Cusmano, 18 points, 16 rebounds, 2 blocks
  • Kaden Cusmano, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks

For the Fighting Irish:

  • Jordan Welker, 16 points
  • Ryan Fitzpatrick, 10 points
  • Cody Henry, 10 points

Notre Dame is now 7-3 on the season.

Also on Friday in boys basketball:

  • Le Roy beat Rochester Prep 80-41.  Merritt Holly, Jr. scored 34 points, Finn Shelby, 15, and Mitchel Hockey, 14.
  • Pavilion lost to Livonia, 6-41.
  • Alexander lost to Wheatland-Chili, 59-42
  • Byron-Bergen beat Kendall, 74-54
  • Elba beat Attica, 65-51

There were no local girls games on Friday.

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.

oajan82022-83_websize.jpg

oajan82022-43_websize.jpg

oajan82022-38_websize.jpg

oajan82022-31_websize.jpg

oajan82022-21_websize.jpg

oajan82022-22_websize.jpg

oajan82022-5_websize.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

January 2022

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button