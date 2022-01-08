Oakfield-Alabama stays undefeated with win over Notre Dame

The Hornets stayed undefeated at 8-0 on Friday after beating Notre Dame 62-45.

For Oakfield-Alabama:

Gaige Armbrewster, 31 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 block

Kam Cusmano, 18 points, 16 rebounds, 2 blocks

Kaden Cusmano, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks

For the Fighting Irish:

Jordan Welker, 16 points

Ryan Fitzpatrick, 10 points

Cody Henry, 10 points

Notre Dame is now 7-3 on the season.

Also on Friday in boys basketball:

Le Roy beat Rochester Prep 80-41. Merritt Holly, Jr. scored 34 points, Finn Shelby, 15, and Mitchel Hockey, 14.

Pavilion lost to Livonia, 6-41.

Alexander lost to Wheatland-Chili, 59-42

Byron-Bergen beat Kendall, 74-54

Elba beat Attica, 65-51

There were no local girls games on Friday.

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.