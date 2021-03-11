Local Matters

March 11, 2021 - 1:30pm

Pavilion beats Boliver-Richburg in Class C2 Semifinal

posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, basketball, Pavilion.
Lauren Kingsley came up big against Bolivar-Richburg to lead Pavilion to a 53-28 Class C2 semifinal at home on Wednesday night.

Kingsley scored 19 points.  

Karlee Zinkievich scored 13, Emily Kingsley, 11, and Shea Amberger, 8.

The Lady Gophers (12-0, #1 seed) will now face York, who started the tournament as the #7 seed at 7-3 and beat the #2 seed (Oakfield-Alabama) and the #3 seed (Dundee/Bradford) to advance to the championship game.

Game time tomorrow is 7 p.m. and the game will be played at Pavilion.

Also in girls basketball last night, Alexander lost to East Rochester, 63-34.

Tonight's games in girls basketball:

  • Elba hosts Northstar at 6:30 p.m., Class D2.
  • Notre Dame hosts Finney at 7 p.m., Class D1.
  • Batavia is at Midlakes at 6 p.m., Class B1.

In boys basketball tonight, Oakfield-Alabama plays Harley Allendale Columbia at HAC at 6 p.m., Class C2.

On Friday night, Notre Dame travels to Avoca/Prattsburgh to play for the Class D2 title and on Saturday, Batavia hosts Wayne at 6 p.m. in Class B1 for the championship.

Upcoming

