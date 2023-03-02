March 2, 2023 - 4:45pm
Pavilion beats Notre Dame in C2 semifinal game
posted by Howard B. Owens in Pavilion, Notre Dame, Sports, basketball.
Pavilion, who entered the Girls Basketball Class C2 Section V tournament as the #3 seed, beat #2 seed Notre Dame on Wednesday, 51-42.
The Golden Gophers face #4 seed Dundee/Bradford at noon on Saturday at Rush-Henrietta.
No statistics were submitted for the Pavilion team.
Amelia McCulley scored 34 points for Notre Dame. Emma Sisson had seven rebounds.
