Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 2, 2023 - 4:45pm

Pavilion beats Notre Dame in C2 semifinal game

posted by Howard B. Owens in Pavilion, Notre Dame, Sports, basketball.

Pavilion, who entered the Girls Basketball Class C2 Section V tournament as the #3 seed, beat #2 seed Notre Dame on Wednesday, 51-42.

The Golden Gophers face #4 seed Dundee/Bradford at noon on Saturday at Rush-Henrietta.

No statistics were submitted for the Pavilion team.

Amelia McCulley scored 34 points for Notre Dame. Emma Sisson had seven rebounds.

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break