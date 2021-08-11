Local Matters

August 11, 2021 - 11:50am

Photo: Pub Coffee Hub finally gets its ribbon-cutting

posted by Howard B. Owens in pub coffee hub, Harvester Center, Harvester Avenue, batavia, business, chamber of commerce.

pub_coffee_hub_ribbon_cutting_picture_8.10.21.jpg

Rob Credi did something unusual last summer -- he opened a physical location for his business -- Pub Coffee Hub, which up to that time had been purely mobile -- in the middle of a pandemic.

It hasn't heard business at all. In fact, Credi said yesterday the business is doing well.

But it did mean there was no ribbon-cutting with the Chamber of Commerce.

That item on the business-opening checkbox was ticked off yesterday.  

Previously: Moon Java to become new location for Pub Coffee Hub under ownership of Rob Credi

Photo courtesy the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce.

