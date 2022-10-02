Local Matters

October 2, 2022 - 2:35pm

Photo: Scrap drive in support of ice arena

posted by Howard B. Owens in David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena, batavia, news.

The Friends of the Rink held a scrap drive fundraiser on Saturday as part of the Open House weekend for the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena on Evans Street.

Previously: New management hosts David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena open house this weekend

Top Photo: Steph Call, Pete Corbelli, Steve Pies, Bob Gray, and Sharon Gray.

Photos by Howard Owens.

