October 2, 2022 - 2:35pm
Photo: Scrap drive in support of ice arena
posted by Howard B. Owens in David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena, batavia, news.
The Friends of the Rink held a scrap drive fundraiser on Saturday as part of the Open House weekend for the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena on Evans Street.
Top Photo: Steph Call, Pete Corbelli, Steve Pies, Bob Gray, and Sharon Gray.
Photos by Howard Owens.
