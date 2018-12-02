Photos: Christmas in the City 2018

The Batavia Improvement District hosted Christmas in the City last night, which included sleigh rides, a toy train ride, visits with Santa (and the Grinch) along with local Christmas shopping.

For pictures of the parade by Jim Burns, click here.

Gregory Hallock as Grinch and Nora Browne as Cindy Lou at GO Art!. Hallock made his costume while Paige Sikorski, who is 13, put on his makeup.

Paul Grazioplene posed with Grinch, trying to convince his child that Grinch wasn't scary but the child didn't buy it.

There's a tiny little bundle in Santa's lap. Its one-month-old Greyson Malcomb getting his first picture with Santa.

Sgt. Dan Coffey with Bo Coffey and Alyssa Coffey. Bo and Coffey were in line waiting for a ride in the horse-drawn sleigh.