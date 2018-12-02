Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 2, 2018 - 4:37pm

Photos: Christmas in the City 2018

posted by Howard B. Owens in Christmas in the City, Christmas, batavia, news, downtown, BID.

christmascity2018.jpg

The Batavia Improvement District hosted Christmas in the City last night, which included sleigh rides, a toy train ride, visits with Santa (and the Grinch) along with local Christmas shopping.

For pictures of the parade by Jim Burns, click here.

christmascity2018-2.jpg

Gregory Hallock as Grinch and Nora Browne as Cindy Lou at GO Art!. Hallock made his costume while Paige Sikorski, who is 13, put on his makeup.

grazgrinch.jpg

Paul Grazioplene posed with Grinch, trying to convince his child that Grinch wasn't scary but the child didn't buy it.

christmascity2018-3.jpg

There's a tiny little bundle in Santa's lap. Its one-month-old Greyson Malcomb getting his first picture with Santa.

christmascity2018-4.jpg

Sgt. Dan Coffey with Bo Coffey and Alyssa Coffey. Bo and Coffey were in line waiting for a ride in the horse-drawn sleigh.

christmascity2018-5.jpg

christmascity2018-6.jpg

christmascity2018-7.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

November 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button