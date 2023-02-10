Local Matters

February 10, 2023 - 7:48pm

Photos: Hawley collects Valentine's for Veterans at Jackson Primary

posted by Howard B. Owens in Jackson Primary, Steve Hawley, news, 139th assembly district.

Friday morning at Jackson Primary School, kindergartners Royal and Ryder presented Assemblyman Steve Hawley with Valentine's cards they and their classmates made for veterans.

Hawley then drove to the NYS Veterans Home to deliver the cards to veterans staying there.  The event has become an annual tradition for Hawley.

Photos by Howard Owens.

