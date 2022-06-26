June 26, 2022 - 1:54pm
Photos: Hawley hosts annual electronics recycling event
posted by Howard B. Owens in Steve Hawley, 139th assembly district, news, electronics recycling.
Assemblyman Steve Hawley hosted the annual electronics recycling event in the Department of Social Services parking lot on East Main Street Road in Batavia on Saturday morning.
Again this year, appointments were required to drop off old TVs, computers, stereos, and other electronics but the parking lot was still jammed with cars lining up to have their trunks, pickup beds, and hatchbacks unloaded.
Photos by Howard Owens.
