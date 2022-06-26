Local Matters

June 26, 2022 - 1:54pm

Photos: Hawley hosts annual electronics recycling event

posted by Howard B. Owens in Steve Hawley, 139th assembly district, news, electronics recycling.

hawleyelectronics2022.jpg

Assemblyman Steve Hawley hosted the annual electronics recycling event in the Department of Social Services parking lot on East Main Street Road in Batavia on Saturday morning.

Again this year, appointments were required to drop off old TVs, computers, stereos, and other electronics but the parking lot was still jammed with cars lining up to have their trunks, pickup beds, and hatchbacks unloaded.

Photos by Howard Owens.

hawleyelectronics2022-2.jpg

hawleyelectronics2022-3.jpg

hawleyelectronics2022-4.jpg

hawleyelectronics2022-5.jpg

hawleyelectronics2022-6.jpg

