Photos: Home show opens at the David McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena

Jaydence Dayka, 3, seemed fascinated by the riding mowers so Guy Clark, owner of Cedar Street Sales and Rentals, let him climb aboard one with the help of his mother, Kaylee Dayka, of Bergen during the annual Chamber of Commerce Home Show on Friday at the David McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena in Batavia.

The show runs through Sunday, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.