April 16, 2022 - 4:03pm
Photos: Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt returns to Centennial Park
posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia kiwanis, batavia, Centennial Park, Easter, news.
After a two-year hiatus, the annual Batavia Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt returned this morning to Centennial Park in Batavia. Despite damp and cold conditions a couple of hundred children turned out to hunt for hundreds of eggs, including golden eggs that contained a slip that awarded the finder a giant chocolate bunny from Oliver's Candies.
