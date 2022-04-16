Local Matters

April 16, 2022 - 4:03pm

Photos: Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt returns to Centennial Park

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia kiwanis, batavia, Centennial Park, Easter, news.

kiwaniseasteregg2022.jpg

After a two-year hiatus, the annual Batavia Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt returned this morning to Centennial Park in Batavia. Despite damp and cold conditions a couple of hundred children turned out to hunt for hundreds of eggs, including golden eggs that contained a slip that awarded the finder a giant chocolate bunny from Oliver's Candies.

kiwaniseasteregg2022-3.jpg

kiwaniseasteregg2022-2.jpg

kiwaniseasteregg2022-4.jpg

kiwaniseasteregg2022-5.jpg

kiwaniseasteregg2022-6.jpg

kiwaniseasteregg2022-7.jpg

kiwaniseasteregg2022-8.jpg

kiwaniseasteregg2022-9.jpg

kiwaniseasteregg2022-10.jpg

kiwaniseasteregg2022-11.jpg

kiwaniseasteregg2022-12.jpg

kiwaniseasteregg2022-13.jpg

kiwaniseasteregg2022-14.jpg

