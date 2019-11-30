Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

November 30, 2019 - 6:56pm

Photos: Local business owners say Small Business Saturday a big success

posted by Howard B. Owens in Shop Local, Small business Saturday, downtown, batavia, news.

shoplocal2019.jpg

For Small Business Saturday, Iris Bodine, 8, went shopping with her aunt Margie Everett at Adam Miller Toys & Bicycles.

We didn't get a chance to visit local businesses until the afternoon but several business owners said their shops were full in the morning and that it seems like more people seemed to be out shopping local on the first Saturday after Thanksgiving than previous years. Dave Howe, Charles Men's Shop, said at least a half-dozen people mentioned the annual Shop Local promotion is what motivated them to visit local businesses today.  

shoplocal2019-2.jpg

Stephen Valle and Carrie Lawrenece, Valle Jewelers. 

shoplocal2019-3.jpg

Chris Crocker and Leslie Moma, The Yngodess Shop.

shoplocal2019-4.jpg

Don Brown and Dave Howe, Charles Men's Shop.

Calendar

November 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button