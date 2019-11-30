Photos: Local business owners say Small Business Saturday a big success

For Small Business Saturday, Iris Bodine, 8, went shopping with her aunt Margie Everett at Adam Miller Toys & Bicycles.

We didn't get a chance to visit local businesses until the afternoon but several business owners said their shops were full in the morning and that it seems like more people seemed to be out shopping local on the first Saturday after Thanksgiving than previous years. Dave Howe, Charles Men's Shop, said at least a half-dozen people mentioned the annual Shop Local promotion is what motivated them to visit local businesses today.

Stephen Valle and Carrie Lawrenece, Valle Jewelers.

Chris Crocker and Leslie Moma, The Yngodess Shop.

Don Brown and Dave Howe, Charles Men's Shop.