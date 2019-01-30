Photos: Multi-vehicle accident on Thruway during storm

Twenty-one vehicles, including a State Police patrol vehicle, were involved in an accident that shutdown the Thruway through Le Roy this afternoon.

Injuries were reported but no details have been released.

Several people involved in the accident were transported by van to the Ontario Service Center where they were evaluated by Mercy medics and interviewed by Troopers.

Le Roy Fire, Town of Batavia Fire, with assistance from Caledonia and Monroe County, responded to the scene.

Top three photos released by State Police. Bottom two photos courtesy a reader.

