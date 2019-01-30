Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 30, 2019 - 8:22pm

Photos: Multi-vehicle accident on Thruway during storm

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, thruway, Le Roy.

51069942_1484689834995044_9101856275200737280_n.jpg

Twenty-one vehicles, including a State Police patrol vehicle, were involved in an accident that shutdown the Thruway through Le Roy this afternoon.

Injuries were reported but no details have been released.

Several people involved in the accident were transported by van to the Ontario Service Center where they were evaluated by Mercy medics and interviewed by Troopers.

Le Roy Fire, Town of Batavia Fire, with assistance from Caledonia and Monroe County, responded to the scene.

Top three photos released by State Police. Bottom two photos courtesy a reader.  If you have photos to share of the accident, send them to [email protected]

(Initial Post)

51650061_1484689821661712_4452308702719901696_n.jpg

51049345_1484689831661711_7438431491752722432_n.jpg

thruwayacc012018.jpg

thruwayacc220219.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

January 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button