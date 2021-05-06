Local Matters

May 6, 2021 - 12:02pm

Photos: Notre Dame celebrates 70th Anniversary with reenactment of laying of cornerstone

posted by Howard B. Owens in Notre Dame, schools, education, batavia, news.

nd70thcornorstone.jpg

As part of its ongoing 70th Anniversary Celebration, Notre Dame High School today commemorated the laying of the school's cornerstone with a reenactment by Principal Wade Bianco.

The school opened in 1951 as one of 18 high schools in the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo. Today, Notre Dame is one of eight remaining Catholic high schools in the region.

nd70thcornorstone-2.jpg

nd70thcornorstone-3.jpg

Maria Prattico lays a wreath on the head of Mary during morning Mass at Notre Dame in an annual tradition, the crowning of Mary, at the school. Deacon Walter Szczesny looks on.

