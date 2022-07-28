July 28, 2022 - 11:00pm
Photos: Safe Summer Children’s Carnival at David M. McCarthy Ice Arena
posted by Howard B. Owens in Safe Summer Children’s Carnival, David M. McCarthy Ice Arena, batavia, news, Youth Bureau.
The Genesee County and Batavia youth bureaus hosted their annual Safe Summer Children’s Carnival at David M. McCarthy Ice Arena on Thursday.
The event featured entertainment and games that helped introduce the children to safety concepts. Officers from Batavia PD along with City firefighters were on hand. Multiple other local agencies also participated.
Photos by Howard Owens
Recent comments