Photos: Train cars filled with garbage catch on fire in Darien

Three train cars of garbage caught on fire in Darien this afternoon and to enable volunteer firefighters to fight the blaze, the train was moved further up the track into Erie County.

Darien Chief Jeff Luker said given how tightly compacted the trash was in the cars, it was a hard fire to fight but the rain was expected to help.

Darien Fire Department along with Pembroke, Corfu, Indian Falls, and Alabama responded to the fire.

Photos by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.