Poetry Month: Pangur Ban Read By Dorothy Gerhart

Video Sponsor

April is National Poetry Month, and as we did last year, we've asked Batavia Players to read some poems for us. Today, Pangur Ban read by Dorothy Gerhart

You, members of our community, are also invited to submit videos of yourself reading a poem. Please record your video with your camera set to produce a horizontal frame, keep it steady, well-lit with good quality audio. You can send us your video via wetransfer.com, emailed to: [email protected].