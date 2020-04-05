Poetry Month: Pat Burk reads Cat Morgan introduces himself by T.S. Eliot

Video Sponsor

Pat Burk reads Cat Morgan introduces himself by T.S. Eliot.

Burk is the executive director of Batavia Players and helped recruit members of Harvester 56 Theater to provide us these poetry readings.

April is National Poetry Month.

T.S. Eliot is one of my favorite poets. In his classic, "The Wasteland," Eliot began with the observation, "April is the cruelest month."