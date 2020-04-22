Police looking for third suspect in Oct. 4 assault on Highland Park

Batavia PD detectives are looking for the public's assistance in locating Nasir Nathan in relation to an alleged gang assault that occurred on Highland Park on Oct. 4.

The Oct. 4 incident lead to the arrest of Riley B. Mayer, who pled guilty to assault in December, and the arrest of Terrance Falk in December.

There is a warrant out for Nathan's arrest.

Det. Eric Hill said there is no apparent direct connection to the April 9 hit-and-run that led to the arrest of Devon Wright last night, but that the individuals involved in both incidents know each other and there have been ongoing disputes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350, the confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370, or online here.