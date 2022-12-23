December 23, 2022 - 9:02pm
Reader Photos: Winter Storm Elliott hitting Genesee County
Park Road by Alex's. Photo by Nick Volpe.
To submit your weather photos, email them to [email protected] or text them to (585) 2160-6970
Lewiston Road. Photo by Nick Volpe.
Veterans Memorial Drive. Photo by Nick Volpe.
A residence on Townline Road. Alabama. Photo by Dave Bencic.
Whiteout conditions on Batavia Oakfield Townline Road. PHoto by Dan Carmichael.
Photo by Dan Carmichael.
State Street, Batavia. By David Austin
