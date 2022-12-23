Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 23, 2022 - 9:02pm

Reader Photos: Winter Storm Elliott hitting Genesee County

posted by Howard B. Owens in weather, news.

park_road_before_alexs_rest.jpg

Park Road by Alex's. Photo by Nick Volpe.

To submit your weather photos, email them to [email protected] or text them to (585) 2160-6970

lewiston_rd_in_by_old_kmart.jpg

Lewiston Road. Photo by Nick Volpe.

home_depot_batavia.jpg

Veterans Memorial Drive. Photo by Nick Volpe.

img_20221223_184013346.jpg

A residence on Townline Road. Alabama.  Photo by Dave Bencic.

img_1733weather.jpg

Whiteout conditions on Batavia Oakfield Townline Road. PHoto by Dan Carmichael.

img_7008weahter.jpg

Photo by Dan Carmichael.

1223222148c.jpg

State Street, Batavia. By David Austin

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break