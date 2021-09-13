Resident of England accused of stealing U.S. flags in Batavia

Spike C. Pope, 18, of Haywards Heath, England, is charged with petit larceny and trespass. Pope is accused of stealing a U.S. flag from a residence on Bank Street. State Police assisted in the investigation because of reports of other flags being stolen on Bank Street Road, Town of Batavia. Last week, State Police announced the arrest of an unidentified 18-year-old on charges of petit larcenies. Previously: Flag thefts, including assemblyman's, reported in Batavia

Niasia S. Jiggets, 30, of Batavia, is charged with two counts of criminal contempt 1st and endangering the welfare of a child. At 2 p.m., July 28, Jiggets allegedly violated an order of protection causing injury to the subject of the protective order, a child, during a visitation. Jiggets was previously convicted of violating an order of protection involving the same child. Jiggets was previously convicted of assaulting the child on multiple occasions and causing serious physical injury. She is on probation as a result of the conviction. She was ordered held on $1,000 bail, $2,000 bond, or $4,000 partially secured bond.

Jonathon Allen Kent, 33, of East Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Kent is accused of pushing a person into a door frame. He was arraigned in City Court and released on his own recognizance.

Katie Marie Preedom, 33, of Roberts Road, Alabama, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, speeding, and unlicensed operation. Preedom was stopped at 2:30 a.m., Sunday, on Clinton Street Road, Bergen, by Deputy Morgan Ewert.

Nichole Donna Hall, 32, of Marlow Avenue, Blasdell, is charged with criminal mischief 4th. Hall was arrested in connection with an incident reported on South Pearl Street in Oakfield at 6 p.m., Sept. 8. She was issued an appearance ticket and released.

Kay E. Dilker, 31, of Albion, is charged with harassment 2nd. Dilker was arrested on a warrant in connection with an incident reported in Batavia at 11:45 a.m., July 6, arraigned in City Court, and released on her own recognizance with an order of protection issued.

Antonio Goodson, 31, of Batavia, is accused of failure to appear. He was arrested on a warrant and arraigned in City Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice.

Loretta A Knapp, 46, of Batavia, was arrested for allegedly failure to appear in court. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Anthony Underwood, 21, of Buffalo, is charged with harassment 2nd. Underwood allegedly pushed another person during a dispute. He was arraigned in City Court and released on his own recognizance.

Ray S. Saile, 19, of the Tonawanda Indian Reservation, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Saile allegedly violated a stay-away order of protection. After police responded to a local hotel, Saile was allegedly found in a room with the protected party. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Heather M. Davis, 44, of Batavia, is charged with trespass. Davis allegedly went to the residence of a person on Ellsworth Avenue and started a bonfire on the property without permission while waiting for the person. She was issued an appearance ticket.