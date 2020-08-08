Local Matters

August 8, 2020 - 2:55pm

Rudy, the painting turtle, puts on an educational show for children at Interpretive Center

posted by Howard B. Owens in Interpretive Center, Genesee County Park, news, video, education, nature.
"Rudy" is an artiste. She has her own expressive way of coloring a canvas and today, area children got to help her make individual pieces of art for them to take home.

The art event was held outside the Interpretive Center at Genesee County Park & Forest.

The children also learned about 14-year-old Rudy and her fellow red-eared slider turtles, which hail from the Southern United States.

img_4891turtle.jpg

img_4383turtle.jpg

img_9136turtle.jpg

Upcoming

