A fully involved tractor-trailer fire is reported on the Thruway in the area of mile marker 384 in the westbound lane.

Le Roy Fire is on scene.

The cargo is unknown at this time.

Dispatchers received multiple calls about the fire.

UPDATE 12:46 p.m.: Town of Batavia requested to the scene.

UPDATE 12:54 p.m: Batavia and Bergen can go back in service. Fire is knocked down.