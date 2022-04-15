Students at spring camp in Batavia learn that 'art is everything'

Willow Amherein dances in her rehearsal for a green screen video production during the final day, today, of GO Art!'s spring week-long art camp for children.

GO Art! offers art camps during school breaks -- winter and spring -- to expose children to as much art as possible.

Many of the classes during the camp were taught by guest artists. The artists included:

Blanca Rodriguez from Avon, originally from Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, Mexico. She demonstrated and helped the campers make traditional foods: tortillas, pico de gallo and a drink, agua de jamaica (Hibiscus flower "tea".)

Womba Africa, a Ghanaian drumming and dance group from Rochester. Their leader is Quaye Odai, and two other members of the group came on Friday, Odai and Raymon. They came to the U.S. in 2019 and settled in Rochester. They perform for all kinds of community events, concerts and do assemblies or visits to schools.

Grandmaster Yuanming Zhang, who earned international recognition for his expertise in medical qigong, internal martial arts, energy painting & calligraphy, practical application of the Yi-Jing, and remote energy healing. He did Calligraphy with the kids.

The students also painted and made 3D mosaics.

At the end of an interview, Mary Jo Whitman, education/SCR director for GO Art! as a group working at paintings on a nearby table, "What is art?" and Kashmarae Wissinger spoke up immediately: "It's everything!"

"That's right," Whitman said. "It's everything and that's the goal of our program."

Photos by Howard Owens

Jodi Fisher working with students on their green screen video projects.

Mary Jo Whitman mixing paint for a student.

Thera Sanchez helping a student with her art project.