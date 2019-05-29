TeeSean Ayala faces more than three years in prison after guilty plea to weapons charge

TeeSean Ayala

A young man from Batavia who was in a car that pulled into the driveway of the county manager's house on Washington Avenue in November and tried to ditch a handgun there admitted this morning in County Court to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

TeeSean Ayala faces from three and a half to 15 years in prison and will be sentenced Aug. 1.

The plea satisfies several other charges, including pending burglary charges (arrest reports here and here) as well as possible charges from other burglaries in Batavia that District Attorney Lawrence Friedman said Ayala has told investigators he was involved in. The earliest burglary was in 2015, Friedman said.

The 20-year-old Ayala is a former Batavia High School basketball star.

He is being held without bail pending sentencing.

As part of his guilty plea, Ayala was required to agree to several stipulations, such as the standard waiver to a right to appeal his conviction, as well as stipulations that were contained in an email that Friedman provided to the defense attorney and the court. Asked after the hearing for a copy of the email, Friedman declined and said the contents of the email were sealed.